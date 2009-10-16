Local Teams to Walk/Run for Cancer Research

On Sunday, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and the Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara will host the 17th Annual Cancer Center Walk/Run.

All proceeds will benefit research at the Cancer Center, a local nonprofit treatment center.

The fundraising event will begin and end at Montecito Union School and includes a 10K run at 8 a.m.; a 5K walk or run at 8:30 a.m. and a kids’ fun run for those age 12 or younger at 10 a.m. on the upper track of the school. The walk/run will take place rain or shine, featuring post-run massages, a dedication board and brunch by the Four Seasons Resort.

More than 16 teams have signed up for the event, many who have personal experiences with cancer or who are participating in honor of a loved one.

A few examples include:

» Jaime Laguette-Stevens’ Team: Laguette-Stevens is a cancer survivor who is participating to give back to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. Her team is determined to raise the most amount of money.

» Julie Main’s Team: This year will mark the first walk/run without Main, an influential and founding member of the event. A team is being put together in her honor, and the first-ever Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award will be presented this year to a cancer survivor who exemplifies what Main stood for — courage, perseverance and hope.

» Jogging for Jeffrey: Jeffry Zamora was a young boy in Santa Barbara who died from leukemia. His father ran last year and raised a significant amount of money in pledges, and has put together a team of 21 so far for this year’s event.

» SBGAL: This team was put together in honor of a former, well-loved employee at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Those who raise $100 or more are eligible to win airfare for two with lodging at a Four Seasons property. The event also features a general raffle for all participants. Last year, more than 800 people took part in the walk/run, raising more than $183,000 for local cancer research. Since the inception of the event, nearly $1.8 million has been raised.

For more information or to register, click here or call 805.898.2116.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.