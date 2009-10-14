Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:25 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Red Cross Welcomes Six AmeriCorps Volunteers

The members will focus their efforts on emergency preparedness

By Marjorie Wass | October 14, 2009 | 5:04 p.m.

As part of a nationwide program, six new AmeriCorps members have joined the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter this year: Lindsay Barker, Karyn Boenker, Rebecca Formanek, Ursula Rogers, Sarah Scott and Jill Toomey.

AmeriCorps is a network of local, state and national service programs that connects more than 70,000 Americans each year for 10 months of intensive service to meet the country’s critical needs in education, public safety, health and the environment.

The AmeriCorps members serving with the Santa Barbara County Red Cross are part of the National Preparedness and Response Corps. Funded by special grants, the mission of the AmeriCorps program is to provide vital emergency assistance to communities affected by disasters, and increase preparedness in the areas of greatest need before disasters strike.

The duties of the AmeriCorps members include educating the community by teaching classes in disaster preparedness, disaster mitigation, and health and safety. They also respond to national and local disaster assignments, engage in disaster preparedness activities, recruit and retain volunteers, and help coordinate youth activities.

The six AmeriCorps members working with the local Red Cross are:

» Lindsay Barker of Washington, D.C. Barker has a master’s degree in public health from UCLA and is interested in community development in the disaster preparedness and response field. She has experience with the Red Cross as part of an influenza vaccination campaign. Barker works in the Emergency Services Department and focuses on the chapter’s countywide Shelter Agreement Project.

» Karyn Boenker of Tempe, Ariz. She has a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Arizona State University and has extensive experience developing and implementing youth programming. She has experience as a water safety instructor. Boenker works in the chapter’s Youth Services Department and focuses on Masters of Disaster in southern Santa Barbara County.

» Rebecca Formanek of Santa Barbara. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCSB. She started as a volunteer with the chapter in February and was actively engaged during the Jesusita Fire response efforts. Formanek works in the Emergency Services Department and will focus countywide on the Disaster Response Training Program.

» Ursula Rogers of Lockhart, Texas. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. She has extensive experience working with and developing programming for children. Rogers works in the Youth Services Department and focuses on Masters of Disaster in northern Santa Barbara County.

» Sarah Scott of Santa Barbara. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from UCSB. She spent time volunteering in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and, as a result of the Jesusita Fire, wants to make a difference in her community. Scott works in the Emergency Services Department, focusing on engaging and mentoring the Jesusita Fire spontaneous volunteers.

» Jill Toomey of Santa Barbara. She has a bachelor’s degree in biopsychology from UCSB. She started as a volunteer with the chapter during the Jesusita Fire and has been actively engaged since. She is working on the Jesusita Fire Spontaneous Volunteer Engagement Team. Toomey also works in the Emergency Services Department and will focus on the Goleta Partnership for Preparedness and the Community Disaster Education program.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

