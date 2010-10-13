Cancer Center, Cottage Hospital to Host Cancer Prevention Fair

Free and low-cost screenings will be available at Saturday's event

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will host a Cancer Prevention Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16 at the hospital to provide free and low-cost cancer screenings for community members who are uninsured and under-insured.

Attendees who qualify will be eligible for free cancer screenings, including visual oral cancer screening, clinical breast exams and colon cancer at-home screening kits.

Future appointments for colonoscopies and women’s exams will be made for those who qualify.

Health educators also will be on hand to provide cancer prevention information on topics including mammograms, the HPV vaccine, hereditary cancer risk and smoking cessation.

Screenings and information will be available in Spanish and English.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.