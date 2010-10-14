Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:31 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. Dedicates Property in Honor of Board Member Clare Conk

She is recognized for her 30 years of 'continuous service and devotion'

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 14, 2010 | 3:45 a.m.

Clare Conk has spent 30 of her 88 years working as a board member for Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp., which just celebrated its 35th anniversary of providing affordable housing for seniors, low- to moderate-income individuals, those with mental illness or disabilities, and the homeless.

On Wednesday in her honor, its board of directors dedicated its beautiful 32-unit Castillo Street property as Clare Conk-Castillo Homes.

“In today’s society, you don’t find a person who cares that much,” SBCHC executive director Emmet Hawkes said.

The property has more than one connection to the Conk family, as Clare’s daughter, Nancy, was executive director of the SBCHC for six years around the time the project was completed.

The meticulously manicured complex was designed by architect Dennis Thompson and won a Santa Barbara Beautiful award after it was built in 1987. The nonprofit organization also owns and operates the Faulding Hotel and Hotel de Riviera.

“It’s always been one of my favorite activities,” Conk said of the board. “I’m humbled and grateful, and very happy that you’ve done this for me.”

Affordable housing was an interest of hers but she had been preoccupied with the peace movement until then, which was diminishing by the time she was asked to join the board in the early 1980s. She had recently moved to Santa Barbara with her husband, George, after living in New York most of her life.

“When we lived in Connecticut (for a few years), I still referred to myself as a New Yorker who was just living in Connecticut,” Conk said. “When we moved here, I started referring to myself as a Californian.”

Conk jumped into the organization and embraced the mission to provide housing for people who truly needed it. Even now, with more attention on the need for affordable housing, there aren’t enough units for the very low-income and moderate-income city residents, she said.

“I wish that we could do more,” she said. “The funding’s not as much as it used to be.”

Instead of Housing and Urban Development Department and state monies, most of the corporation’s income comes from private investments.

When she first came onto the board, the Faulding Hotel was a problem for police and local businesses, as the previous owners had not been overseeing it very well, she said. But the community housing corporation changed the building into a 81-unit community asset.

Although she’s mostly retired now, Conk is active on the boards of SBCHC and the California Rural Legal Assistance Inc., and she plans to continue as long as her health permits.

“It’s certainly not boring,” she said with a smile.

The dedication reads: “In grateful appreciation to Clare Conk for her 30 years of continuous service and devotion as a volunteer board member to Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation. The Board of Directors dedicates this property in her honor that hereafter will be known as Clare Conk-Castillo Homes.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

