Foothill School Principal Accuses Goleta District of Religious Discrimination

A lawsuit alleging religious discrimination has been filed on behalf of Foothill Elementary School Principal Craig Richter, who says he has been targeted for his beliefs and threatened to be fired.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court by Richter’s attorney, William Rehwald, who is one 1,800 attorneys working with the Alliance Defense Fund, a legal group dedicated to defending religious freedom.

According to the complaint, the ordeal began when Richter was approached by organizers of the 52nd annual Community Prayer Breakfast to appear in a promotional video touting the event, the theme of which was honoring teachers. The video opens with Tom Reed of the Unity Shoppe, but also includes Brian Sarvis, superintendent of the Santa Barbara School District, San Marcos High School teacher Jamie DeVries and Richter.

Richter talks for a little less than a minute in the video and introduces himself as the principal of Foothill School. He goes on to talk about the inspiration of teachers in such hard times.

“For educators to be acknowledged and prayed for is both an encouragement and a great honor,” he said. “Your support of the Community Prayer Breakfast is greatly appreciated.”

The lawsuit states that Richter then was told the district had decided not to participate in the event because teachers wouldn’t have enough time to get to classes after the breakfast.

“At no time was (Richter) ever told the district did not want involvement in the event because it allegedly promoted religion or crossed the line of separation of church and state,” according to the lawsuit.

Richter decided not to attend the event, but he states in the lawsuit that a variety of faiths did attend. A board member from the school district then discovered the video on YouTube, prompting the outcry.

“The district has concluded that (Richter’s) speech on the video crossed the line of separation between church and state,” the lawsuit states, adding that the district also threatened not to renew Richter’s contract as principal, which must be renewed in March.

In the written notification given to Richter, the district claims he identified himself as a principal in the Goleta Union School District in order to make it appear the district supported the event. Richter alleges the district used his beliefs as a “measuring rod” of his performance.

Richter is an evangelical Christian, and though the complaint states he “does not openly advocate, share or proselytize at work, his beliefs are known to the district, and (Richter) believes the district is looking for any excuse to get rid of him because of his religious beliefs.”

The statement adds that the district criticized Richter for having a Good News Club on his campus, even though it had been established years before he first became principal.

“Personally endorsing a prayer event that invites people of all faiths to honor teachers should not be twisted into a constitutional violation,” Rehwald said in a statement. “Principal Richter did a good thing, not a bad thing, and should keep his job.”

Goleta Union School District Superintendent Kathy Boomer had little to say about the lawsuit because she said the district hasn’t seen it.

“We understand from the press that a lawsuit has been filed,” she told Noozhawk. “We can’t comment on the case as we have not been served.”

School board president Valerie Kushnerov said she found out about the lawsuit Tuesday night when a Google alert brought up a news release posted by the Alliance Defense Fund. Kushnerov was reticent, saying the district has not seen the complaint yet, but she cautioned people from jumping to conclusions.

“There are always two sides to a story, and I would caution people about making rush judgments based on information from a press release,” she told Noozhawk on Wednesday afternoon.

Richter did not return calls for comment Wednesday, but Noozhawk caught up with Joe Infranco, an assistant attorney working on Richter’s case and a senior attorney at the Alliance Defense Fund.

“This is a ridiculous action by the school district,” he said. “It’s absurd to fire a Christian administrator because he wanted to honor teachers at an event that includes prayer.”

When asked about Richter introducing himself as a Foothill principal and whether that would imply the district’s endorsement of the event, Infranco said “I don’t know any reasonable person in the world who would interpret it that way.”

“This was done on his own time,” Infranco said. “Even if the school wanted him to do this, this doesn’t violate the so-called separation of church and state.”

The lawsuit has been filed, and he said it’s now up to the district to respond.

