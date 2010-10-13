Mary Pritchard Joins Visiting Nurse & Hospice Board

Local financial professional Mary Pritchard is the newest member of the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care board of directors.

As a board member, Pritchard, who is a certified public accountant and serves as the corporate controller for Santa Barbara-based Green Hills Software Inc., will help guide VNHC in its mission to “provide high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay.”

“Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care welcomes Mary and looks forward to the expertise she can give to our organization,” said Lynda Tanner, president and chief executive officer of the medical nonprofit organization. “All of us, and that includes the greater Santa Barbara community, are sure to benefit from her input.”

Before being admitted to practice as a CPA, Pritchard received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB and a master’s degree in business administration from San Diego State University. She also holds a law degree from the University of Colorado School of Law at Boulder.

Pritchard is a resident of Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.