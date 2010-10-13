Providence Hall to Sponsor Talk on ‘Tweets, Texts and Teens’

Free presentation will include tips and information for parents about social media and digital technology

Providence Hall will present a program for all parents who are concerned about helping teenagers safely navigate social media and digital technology.

A free presentation titled “Tweets, Texts and Teens: A Technology Roadmap for Parents” will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara.

Presenters will be Lesa Stern, associate professor of communication studies at Westmont College, and Kelly Soifer, assistant headmaster at Providence Hall. They will present research on adolescents and the challenges of modern digital technology, including text and instant messaging, social networks and the Internet. Practical tips and resources also will be shared.

The event is free and open to the community. It is the first in a series of “Providence Presents” events geared specifically to parents of teenagers.

Providence Hall is a fully-accredited college preparatory high school located at the corner of Micheltorena and Anacapa streets.

For more information, click here or call 805.962.4400.

— Elaine Rottman represents Providence Hall.