Lane Closures Planned for Cathedral Oaks/Hollister Realignment Project

Motorists should prepare for delays and detours Tuesday and Wednesday

A project to realign Cathedral Oaks Road with Hollister Avenue and replace the Highway 101 overcrossing at Hollister in Goleta will result in a closure of the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at the Old Hollister Avenue Bridge at 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Cathedral Oaks Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will help motorists move through the area.

When completed, Calle Real will have two 12-foot lanes and two 5-foot shoulders from Cathedral Oaks Road to the Highway 101 northbound on-ramp.

The $7 million project is expected to be completed in November.

The Bacara Resort & Spa and the Sandpiper Golf Club will remain open for business.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.