Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:25 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

COAST to Honor Mesa Architects at Annual Fall Gathering

Oct. 27 event aims to raise funds and awareness for sustainable transportation

By Caitlin Carlson for COAST | October 13, 2011 | 1:02 p.m.

COAST (Coalition for Sustainable Transportation) will hold its annual Fall Gathering fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Inn of the Spanish Garden to raise funds and awareness for sustainable transportation practices in the Santa Barbara region.

COAST’s Barry Siegel Award — named after one of COAST’s founders — is presented annually to individuals for their outstanding contributions to alternative transportation. The Mesa Architects will be the fifth recipient of this award, joining Marc Chytilo, Sherrie Fisher, Naomi Schwartz and Ralph Fertig on COAST’s highest pedestal.

The Mesa Architects are a volunteer group working since 2008 on ideas for improving the Mesa’s streets and open spaces with the goal of moving their seaside neighborhood “from good to great.” They have been the driving force behind the striping of Cliff Drive.

The Mesa Architects are comprised of Jim Bell, Chris Cottrell, Derrik Eichelberger, Brook Eiler, John Kelley, Jeff King, Stuart Magee, Tom Morrison, Tom Ochsner, Laurel Perez, Dennis Thompson and David VanHoy.

Cliff Drive was originally a four-lane road that was particularly hazardous to cross for pedestrians and cyclists, because of the wide crossing lanes. The four-lane to three-lane conversion between Lighthouse Road, and the west entrance to SBCC was completed in August. Adding a center turning lane and bike lanes is a significant first step toward transforming Cliff Drive from a high-speed highway to a complete neighborhood street.

This project was accomplished by Caltrans with broad community support and unanimous city approval. It was funded by Caltrans, at no cost to the city. The Mesa Architects are continuing to work with Mesa neighbors and the city to complete the transfer of ownership of Cliff Drive from the state to the city so crosswalks, stop signs and stoplights can be added where needed; and so that existing problems along other parts of the Cliff Drive corridor can be addressed.

COAST’s Fall Gathering will also include dinner, drinks and a silent auction with a wide variety of items ranging from concert tickets to a night’s stay at the Upham Hotel, to a lunch at the San Ysidro Ranch. The event is sponsored by generous donations from MTD, the Community Environmental Council, the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara and Cottage Health System, among others.

Tickets to the event are $25. RSVP is required by contacting COAST’s project director, Caitlin Carlson, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and 805.875.3562.

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 