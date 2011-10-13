Funeral Services Planned, Memorial Fund Set Up for San Marcos Student Sergio Romero

Santa Barbara police continue to investigate last week's pedestrian death, and conducted a re-enactment at the scene of the crash

Candles, photographs and handwritten notes reading “We Love You, Sergio” covered the storefront of Jasmine’s Alternative Music School on Thursday, just yards from where 15-year-old Sergio Romero of Santa Barbara was struck by a truck and killed while crossing Milpas Street last week.

The San Marcos High School sophomore was hit about 9:15 p.m. Friday after leaving band practice at JAMS, where he and friends were rehearsing for a performance at the California Avocado Festival.

The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Manuel Flores Jr., but he has not been charged. The filing of any charges will be up to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office after Santa Barbara police finish their investigation.

Just outside JAMS on Thursday, the red spray paint of traffic investigators marked the skid marks of the truck that hit Romero. On Wednesday night, police investigators shut down the Milpas and Ortega intersection for about an hour as they re-enacted the crash.

Nancy Earle, executive director of JAMS, said Romero’s band was excited to play at the Avocado Festival last weekend. Earle’s own band was scheduled to play and enlarged a picture of Romero, smiling and playing guitar, and brought it onto the stage.

“It felt as if his spirit was with us as we played our set,” she said.

Sergio’s bandmates, Nick Vargas and Josh Webb, also played during the festival, offering up the set in Romero’s honor. Romero’s parents and 10-year-old brother were in the audience and videotaped the performance.

Earle said her organization wants to establish a scholarship fund, and any funds raised will go toward providing free private lessons to children who qualify. The group is launching a Web site to facilitate donations at SergioRomeroFund.com. A benefit concert for his family is also in the works.

A visitation for Romero will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, with a rosary service to follow at 7 p.m. Romero’s funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same location. A graveside service and burial of his ashes is planned for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

A memorial fund has also been established. Any donation can be made at Wells Fargo Bank locations to the Sergio Romero Memorial Fund, account No. 8175972200. Donations also may be dropped off at San Marcos’ business office.

