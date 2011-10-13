Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:05 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica to Feature Talking Pianist

Adam Neiman will perform at 1 p.m. Friday, and will discuss his work, too, at a 7:30 p.m. concert

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 13, 2011 | 2:19 p.m.

The next Camerata Pacifica concert — at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West — is quickly told, less easily placed in a broader context.

There will be but one performer, magisterial pianist Adam Neiman, and one work, the Transcendental Études for Solo Piano by Franz Liszt. Those attending the evening performance will hear the entire set of 12 Études, preceded by a talk about the work by the pianist. Those attending the lunchtime concert will hear only a generous selection of the Etudes.

Transcendental Études is the name Liszt eventually applied to a set of 12 “études,” or “studies,” that he initially wrote in 1826, calling them “Étude en douze exercices dans tous les tons majeurs et mineurs (study in 12 exercises in all the major and minor keys),” then rewrote in 1837, expanding them and making them so difficult that he was virtually the only one who could play them, calling them “Douze grandes études (12 great studies).”

In 1852, he produced a third version, dedicated to his own piano teacher, Carl Czerny, and simplifying all but one of the 1837 studies. That one, No. 4, he expanded considerably — and giving 10 of them programmatic titles. These are the Transcendental Études Neiman will be playing for us at Hahn Hall.

Neiman will no doubt explain, with dazzling illustrations, what is “transcendent” about these pieces. The set, as a whole, belongs with those masterpieces of musical art which are more read about and analyzed than heard. Neiman’s words will be helpful — no composer ever explored more diligently and exhaustively the technical possibilities of his instrument than Liszt, but few audiences are able to give their attention to every step of every expedition.

Single tickets are $45 for the evening performance are $22 to the lunchtime concert. For tickets and more information, click here or call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

