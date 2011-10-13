Gerald Carpenter: Ensemble Theatre Co. Opens Season with ‘Underneath the Lintel’

The Ensemble Theatre Company will present its opening production of the 2011-2012 season, Underneath the Lintel by Glen Berger, running Thursday through Oct. 30.

Directed by the Ensemble’s executive artistic director, Jonathan Fox, the one-actor show will feature Tim Bagley in the most unlikely lead role — a librarian.

The play is framed as a lecture, which is to be given, the librarian assures us, once and once only. Armed with only a whiteboard, marker pens and a magnetic bulletin board, he opens his suitcase and begins to set forth the evidence by which he has reconstructed the events that have led to the return of a delinquent Baedeker travel guide 113 years after its due date to the library of the small Dutch town in which he used to work, and also — the book having been returned anonymously — how he discovered the identity of the anonymous patron who has been so heedlessly accumulating fines.

It is, at once, a detective story, an odyssey through history/around the world, a sorting though the mythological root-cellar of humanity and, in short, a cross between The Da Vinci Code and 84 Charing Cross Road.

While the physical props on stage are limited to those listed above, plus a table, Ensemble Theatre will employ, as they say, “the latest technology in digital video projection, sound design, lighting design and photography to create a universe that spans over 2,000 years, and travels through Germany, Australia, America and China, as the protagonist attempts to unlock this puzzling ancient mystery.”

“I’ve been wanting to present this play for a very long time,” Fox said. “It’s so beautifully written and engaging, and deals with questions of the meaning of life that we all grapple with. I am delighted that we have an actor, Tim Bagley, who can truly bring it to life.”

Underneath the Lintel plays at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays with a matinee at 4 p.m. Saturday and a 7 p.m. Sunday performance Oct. 16 and Oct. 30.

Tickets are $32 to $60, depending on the performance date, and are available through the Alhecama box office at 914 Santa Barbara St., 805.965.5400 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .