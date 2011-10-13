Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:13 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Ensemble Theatre Co. Opens Season with ‘Underneath the Lintel’

The one-actor show starring Tim Bagley runs through Oct. 30

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 13, 2011 | 7:25 p.m.

Tim Bagley stars in the lead role, a librarian, in the Ensemble Theatre Company’s one-actor show Underneath the Lintel, which runs through Oct. 30.
Tim Bagley stars in the lead role, a librarian, in the Ensemble Theatre Company’s one-actor show Underneath the Lintel, which runs through Oct. 30. (David Bazemore photo)

The Ensemble Theatre Company will present its opening production of the 2011-2012 season, Underneath the Lintel by Glen Berger, running Thursday through Oct. 30.

Directed by the Ensemble’s executive artistic director, Jonathan Fox, the one-actor show will feature Tim Bagley in the most unlikely lead role — a librarian.

The play is framed as a lecture, which is to be given, the librarian assures us, once and once only. Armed with only a whiteboard, marker pens and a magnetic bulletin board, he opens his suitcase and begins to set forth the evidence by which he has reconstructed the events that have led to the return of a delinquent Baedeker travel guide 113 years after its due date to the library of the small Dutch town in which he used to work, and also — the book having been returned anonymously — how he discovered the identity of the anonymous patron who has been so heedlessly accumulating fines.

It is, at once, a detective story, an odyssey through history/around the world, a sorting though the mythological root-cellar of humanity and, in short, a cross between The Da Vinci Code and 84 Charing Cross Road.

While the physical props on stage are limited to those listed above, plus a table, Ensemble Theatre will employ, as they say, “the latest technology in digital video projection, sound design, lighting design and photography to create a universe that spans over 2,000 years, and travels through Germany, Australia, America and China, as the protagonist attempts to unlock this puzzling ancient mystery.”

“I’ve been wanting to present this play for a very long time,” Fox said. “It’s so beautifully written and engaging, and deals with questions of the meaning of life that we all grapple with. I am delighted that we have an actor, Tim Bagley, who can truly bring it to life.”

Underneath the Lintel plays at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays with a matinee at 4 p.m. Saturday and a 7 p.m. Sunday performance Oct. 16 and Oct. 30.

Tickets are $32 to $60, depending on the performance date, and are available through the Alhecama box office at 914 Santa Barbara St., 805.965.5400 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 