Suspect in Goleta Pellet-Gun Shootings Ruled Competent to Stand Trial

Judge orders criminal proceedings to continue for Charles Quinn, who had been ruled incompetent to stand trial in June

The man accused of shooting and wounding two young men and two Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies with a high-velocity pellet gun in Goleta in January had his certification of competency approved by a Superior Court judge on Thursday after being ruled incompetent to stand trial in June.

Judge Jean Dandona also reinstated criminal proceedings for 42-year-old Charles Peart Quinn, and he will be arraigned Nov. 10, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron.

Quinn, a transient and registered sex offender in Florida, faces charges related to allegedly shooting two young men who refused to give him money at Camino Real Marketplace and two responding sheriff’s deputies in a field nearby. The three deputies on the scene returned fire with .40-caliber semi-automatic pistols and hit Quinn four times, according to authorities.

Quinn began attending court proceedings after he was released from the hospital in February.

He was committed to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino County in June after being found mentally incompetent to stand trial by two psychiatric medical examiners, meaning he was incapable of understanding the nature of criminal proceedings and was unable to assist his own defense. The state hospital was also allowed to administer antipsychotic medications without his consent since the court found Quinn lacked the capacity to make decisions regarding medication.

His case came back before the court far sooner than expected, as he was given a three-year commitment with a competency hearing scheduled for 18 months later.

He pleaded not guilty earlier this year to 15 felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from the Jan. 15 incident.

Barron has said Quinn could receive up to 22 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

