Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:16 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect in Goleta Pellet-Gun Shootings Ruled Competent to Stand Trial

Judge orders criminal proceedings to continue for Charles Quinn, who had been ruled incompetent to stand trial in June

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 13, 2011 | 5:27 p.m.

Charles Peart Quinn
Charles Peart Quinn

The man accused of shooting and wounding two young men and two Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies with a high-velocity pellet gun in Goleta in January had his certification of competency approved by a Superior Court judge on Thursday after being ruled incompetent to stand trial in June.

Judge Jean Dandona also reinstated criminal proceedings for 42-year-old Charles Peart Quinn, and he will be arraigned Nov. 10, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron.

Quinn, a transient and registered sex offender in Florida, faces charges related to allegedly shooting two young men who refused to give him money at Camino Real Marketplace and two responding sheriff’s deputies in a field nearby. The three deputies on the scene returned fire with .40-caliber semi-automatic pistols and hit Quinn four times, according to authorities.

Quinn began attending court proceedings after he was released from the hospital in February.

He was committed to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino County in June after being found mentally incompetent to stand trial by two psychiatric medical examiners, meaning he was incapable of understanding the nature of criminal proceedings and was unable to assist his own defense. The state hospital was also allowed to administer antipsychotic medications without his consent since the court found Quinn lacked the capacity to make decisions regarding medication.

His case came back before the court far sooner than expected, as he was given a three-year commitment with a competency hearing scheduled for 18 months later.

He pleaded not guilty earlier this year to 15 felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from the Jan. 15 incident.

Barron has said Quinn could receive up to 22 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 