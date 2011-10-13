John and Robert Kim Named to Dean’s List at Johns Hopkins University
Dos Pueblos graduates, majoring in biomedical engineering, earned at least a 3.5 GPA for spring term
By Gayle Hunter for Johns Hopkins University | October 13, 2011 | 5:04 p.m.
Two local residents were named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2011 semester at Johns Hopkins University.
To be selected for this honor, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale in a program of at least 14 credits with at least 12 graded credits.
John and Robert Kim of Goleta are the sons of Hyo Kim and Gibun Lee and attended Dos Pueblos High School.
John Kim, who is majoring in biomedical engineering, will graduate in May 2013. Robert Kim, who is also majoring in biomedical engineering, will graduate in May 2012.
— Gayle Hunter represents Johns Hopkins University.
