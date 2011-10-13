Laguna Blanca Hosting Information Session on College Admissions Process

The community is invited to Tuesday's event presented by the University of Chicago

Laguna Blanca School is pleased to invite the Santa Barbara community to attend a free information session at 7 p.m. Tuesday on selective college admissions presented by the University of Chicago.

Learn about refining the college search, the selective admission process, essay writing and recommendations, scholarship and financial aid, academic programs, extracurricular activities and campus life.

Discuss the college experience with an admissions counselor and other members of the UChicago community, and discover all the University of Chicago has to offer.

Click here to RSVP online. Laguna Blanca School is located at 4125 Paloma Drive.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.