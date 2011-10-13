Santa Barbara’s Lois Phillips Awarded Women in Communications Headliner Award

She will be honored for her role in support of the professional organization

Lois Phillips, Ph.D., a management consultant and trainer based in Santa Barbara, will receive the 2011 Headliner Award and give a keynote presentation on Friday at the Association for Women in Communications annual conference in Tulsa, Okla.

The national organization created the award in 1939 to recognize distinguished professional members for outstanding achievements.

Phillips helped found the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications (AWC-SB) four years ago after assembling a group of progressive women who recognized the value of a professional organization that will promote the advancement of women across all communication disciplines. She is the 2011 recipient of AWC-SB’s Member of the Year award, which acknowledges the ability to model principles of communication; give freely of time and expertise; promote the organization; regularly contribute to the field; and provide a role model to other communicators.

Phillips leads seminars in presentation skills, media relations and organizational communication for companies, agencies, professional associations and universities. She also facilitates planning retreats and provides coaching services to executives who wish to communicate more effectively with internal and external stakeholders and the press. She delivers customized keynote conference presentations for professional associations and staff development events and is frequently an interview subject.

Recognizing Americans’ fear of public speaking, she wrote Women Seen and Heard: Lessons Learned from Successful Speakers, which is intended to help women candidates, advocates, executives and leaders gain credibility as a voice of authority.

Phillips earned her doctoral degree in 1986. The founding executive director at the Antioch University campus in Santa Barbara, she owns her own consulting and training company, facilitates strategic planning processes for colleges and universities, produces television programs about the impact of women’s expanding roles and current events, and last year started a political campaign consulting company.

The Association for Women in Communications is the only professional organization in the U.S. that represents all fields of the communications industry, including marketing, public relations, broadcasting, publishing, editorial, graphic design, photography, online media and corporate communications. The Santa Barbara chapter sponsors networking events and presentations on communications-related topics for members and their guests. The next event is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Canary Hotel in downtown Santa Barbara.

— Natasha Morton represents the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications.