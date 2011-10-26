Loretta Redd to Share Insights on ‘Speaking with Sense, Sex and Soul’

Association for Women in Communications chapter will host the educational psychologist for a presentation and reception on Nov. 2

Educational psychologist Loretta Redd, Ph.D., will share her insights on “Speaking with Sense, Sex and Soul” on Nov. 2 at a special event sponsored by the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications.

The presentation and reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets for the event may be purchased until noon Oct. 31 and are $10 for students and members, $25 for guests or, at the door, $20 for students and members and $35 for guests. Refreshments will be served. Click here for more information.

“Communication isn’t the message you send, but the response you get,” said Redd, a dynamic executive with experience in nonprofit, corporate, mental health and communications fields.

Redd calls on 35 years of experience to offer her perspective on improving communication in personal and professional settings. During her talk, she will share tips for communicating:

» In the digital age — for those who want their voice to be heard amid the tidal wave of electronic communication and hyper-speed, instant expectations.

» With the opposite sex — for those who wonder if men and women even share the same language.

» With comfort and conviction — for those who may prefer being in the casket to delivering the eulogy.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., Redd is the owner and CEO of Crisis Navigation Executive Coaching of Santa Barbara, where she provides guidance to senior executives and other professionals experiencing personal trauma or workplace crisis. Her coaching methods include targeted application of brief intervention skills to enable leaders to regain personal effectiveness and the capacity to move forward.

After receiving a doctoral degree, Redd specialized in work with terminally ill children and their families. As a captain in the U.S. Air Force, she developed the first Human Development Center dedicated to stress reduction and crisis intervention.

In addition to business ownership and corporate management, she formerly directed two nonprofit organizations and a foundation in California before turning her attention to executive coaching and professional speaking. She has a coaching certification from the Hudson Institute of Santa Barbara and completed training with the National Speakers Association in Los Angeles. She has been a candidate for the Santa Barbara City Council and has served on numerous boards and public service committees.

The Association for Women in Communications is the only professional organization in the United States that represents all fields of the communications industry, including marketing, public relations, broadcasting, publishing, editorial, graphic design, photography, online media and corporate communications.

— Natasha Morton represents the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications.