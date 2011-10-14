Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:03 am | Fair with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

MIT Forum Covers ‘Top 10 Legal Mistakes Start-ups Make and How to Avoid Them’

Local experts say that for starters, investing in a proven attorney is well worth the cost

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | October 14, 2011 | 1:34 a.m.

About 100 people attended the MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast’s “Top 10 Legal Mistakes Start-ups Make and How to Avoid Them” event Thursday evening at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

Local experts provided a road map for those looking to start a new business.

Stradling, Yocca, Carlson & Rauth shareholder David Lafitte introduced the panelists, including Ring Revenue CEO Jason Spievak, SoCal IP Law Group partner Steve Sereboff and DFJ Frontier Managing Director Frank Foster. Machael Daoud, CEO of Visus LLC and co-founder of XShot LLC, moderated the group.

“The size of the crowd who came to hear a complicated and what can be dry topic indicated the importance of the subject and that people want to grow their business,” Spievak said.

Sereboff discussed successful business practices, intellectual property and patents. He said thorough nondisclosure agreements and blanket intellect property assignment agreements are necessary tools to protect a company. When it comes to patents, he added, a business owner is better doing nothing than writing it him or herself.

“You think you might be able to do it yourself or get it done on the cheap, but if you do you must live with the ramifications, which may be things that you can’t recover or you can’t fix,” Sereboff said.

The panel stressed that investing in a proven attorney and treating him or her like a business partner is one of the best ways to avoid legal mistakes.

“Attorneys provide a lot of value to companies, and for start-ups that value comes at a big cost but it’s worth it,” Daoud said.

Early legal mistakes can really hurt a company’s chance for venture capital investment, Foster said, adding that poor equity structuring between founders and the change of control provisions are two common flaws that can deter investors.

“If these are not right, then they will need to be fixed or they will likely be deal killers,” he said.

Daoud described the MIT event as one of the best thus far.

“The interaction between the panel was very good,” he said. “It was a good value to the audience.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

