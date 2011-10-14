Sebastian Aldana Jr. Running for City Council to Continue Path of Public Service

Milpas Community Association co-founder says public safety is his top priority, with an emphasis on neighborhood lighting and police patrols

Sebastian Aldana Jr. decided on a whim in early August that he would run for Santa Barbara City Council.

“One day I was taking care of things at City Hall and decided why not,” he said.

Aldana, a Santa Barbara native, had long been involved with local community service. He moved from the Westside out of the area in 1990 and came back in 2003.

It was at that time that Aldana noticed a big change in Santa Barbara. With more congestion in the neighborhoods, he volunteered to help make a difference in the city.

For three years, Aldana served on the Franklin Center Advisory Committee. He then served as the co-founder of the Milpas Community Association, of which he is now vice president.

Through his experiences, Aldana said he learned how to listen to the people in his community and help them find solutions to neighborhood safety. He also learned a lot about politics, prompting him to make a run for the City Council.

“I have learned how the water runs, so to speak,” he said.

If elected, Aldana said his main focus will be public safety and health.

“People need to get around and feel safe in their neighborhood,” Aldana said, adding that there’s an issue with lighting in some neighborhoods and a need for more police patrols. “It really surprises me that as old as this town is, the lighting is as bad as it is.”

A Sept. 28 forum hosted by the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association and the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce invited only the City Council candidates who qualified as financially viable candidates. According to Aldana, he and two other candidates were not invited because their campaigns didn’t bring in enough money.

“Its forum is going to be broadcast,” Aldana said. “People will not know that candidates were not invited because they were not financially viable candidates. The community is not going to know who I am, or think I don’t care (about the election).”

He expressed his dedication to Santa Barbara and his desire to serve his city on the council.

“I was born here and care about Santa Barbara a lot, and that’s why I volunteer for (free). I love my city,” Aldana said. “Once I’m geared up I give it my all. I’m not one to throw in the towel. I’m not one to accept no.

“(City council) will not be a part-time job for me. It will be a full-time commitment.”

