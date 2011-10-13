Starr King Parent-Child Workshop Holding Rummage Sale and Silent Auction

The preschool will accept donations on Sunday for the Oct. 21-22 community event

The Starr King Parent-Child Workshop announces its 63rd Annual Starr King Rummage Sale and Silent Auction, held in the lower courtyard of the Unitarian Society, 1525 Santa Barbara St., from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Find incredible bargains on unique antiques and treasures, clothing, housewares, books, furniture, sports equipment and much more. The silent auction will feature goods and services from local artists, businesses and entertainment venues. Visitors can also enjoy a delicious bake sale and gourmet lunch.

The Starr King Rummage Sale and Silent Auction is a beloved community event that many people wait for all year, and provides much of the operating expenses for the cooperative preschool.

“The rummage sale is so much more than a fundraiser,” Starr King Director Yolanda Medina-Garcia said. “We choose to do this sale to give back to the community. It teaches children that what they no longer need is still valuable and useful to others, it avoids adding to the landfill and helps take care of our community.”

Medina-Garcia said many families come every year and rely on the rummage sale to purchase clothing, furniture and supplies for their families.

Starr King will be accepting donations of quality rummage from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Just pull up to the curb and there will be plenty of people to unload your car. All donations are tax deductible. For pickup of large items, call 805.966.1325.

— Kathy Bryant is the public relations chairwoman representing the Starr King Parent-Child Workshop.