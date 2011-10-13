Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:06 am | Fair with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

South Coast Basks in October Heat Wave

But local temperatures are expected to cool Friday and last through the weekend

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Sfaff Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | October 13, 2011 | 11:34 p.m.

Santa Barbara County was feeling the heat Thursday, but the National Weather Service expects the area to cool down Friday and throughout the weekend.

Temperatures in downtown Santa Barbara were in the low 90s Thursday, while some inland areas reportedly reached triple digits. A special weather statement issued Thursday warned of temperatures in the 90s through the evening for Southern California, including areas between San Luis Obispo County and Los Angeles County.

Beginning Friday, Santa Barbara County residents can expect highs in the 70s at the beaches and in the low- to mid-80s in the foothills, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast for Saturday calls for morning fog followed by highs in the 70s to 80s.

Last week’s rain signaled autumn weather, but it was quickly absorbed into the ground and produced vegetation that is quick to burn, according to officials with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Fire investigator Ryan Diguilio said high temperatures coupled with strong offshore wind gusts should keep people on fire alert.

“You don’t have to live here long to know that fire seasons here tend to be more severe and longer,” he said. “Just because it says October in the calendar doesn’t mean you are in the clear. As we experienced the Jesusita Fire in May and the Tea Fire in November, those are two months out of the year you wouldn’t think as severe fire seasons, but it was really the opposite.”

The U.S. Fire Administration has provided these tips for rural fire prevention:

» Have your chimney inspected and cleaned regularly by a certified specialist.

» Create a landscape that can defend your property from fire by thinning trees and brush at least 30 feet away from your home.

» Stack firewood at least 30 feet away from your home and other structures.

» Store flammable materials, liquids and solvents in metal containers outside your home.

Click here for a complete seven-day forecast.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 