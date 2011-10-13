South Coast Basks in October Heat Wave

But local temperatures are expected to cool Friday and last through the weekend

Santa Barbara County was feeling the heat Thursday, but the National Weather Service expects the area to cool down Friday and throughout the weekend.

Temperatures in downtown Santa Barbara were in the low 90s Thursday, while some inland areas reportedly reached triple digits. A special weather statement issued Thursday warned of temperatures in the 90s through the evening for Southern California, including areas between San Luis Obispo County and Los Angeles County.

Beginning Friday, Santa Barbara County residents can expect highs in the 70s at the beaches and in the low- to mid-80s in the foothills, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast for Saturday calls for morning fog followed by highs in the 70s to 80s.

Last week’s rain signaled autumn weather, but it was quickly absorbed into the ground and produced vegetation that is quick to burn, according to officials with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Fire investigator Ryan Diguilio said high temperatures coupled with strong offshore wind gusts should keep people on fire alert.

“You don’t have to live here long to know that fire seasons here tend to be more severe and longer,” he said. “Just because it says October in the calendar doesn’t mean you are in the clear. As we experienced the Jesusita Fire in May and the Tea Fire in November, those are two months out of the year you wouldn’t think as severe fire seasons, but it was really the opposite.”

The U.S. Fire Administration has provided these tips for rural fire prevention:

» Have your chimney inspected and cleaned regularly by a certified specialist.

» Create a landscape that can defend your property from fire by thinning trees and brush at least 30 feet away from your home.

» Stack firewood at least 30 feet away from your home and other structures.

» Store flammable materials, liquids and solvents in metal containers outside your home.

