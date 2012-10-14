New Heat Wave Starts Sunday in Santa Barbara County

Coastal temperatures in the 80s, inland highs in the 90s are in the forecast through midweek

A heat wave will send temperatures into the 80s on Sunday as a high-pressure system moves over Santa Barbara County and parks for a few days.

The National Weather Service said Sunday’s temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s on the South Coast with readings into the 90s in the Santa Ynez Valley and the backcountry. By midweek, highs near 100 are possible in inland areas.

The higher-than-normal temperatures are forecast through Thursday, and may be accompanied at times by breezy northerly winds. Overnight lows should be in the upper 50s.

Cooler weather will return by Friday as a low-pressure system moves in with a strong onshore flow, weather officials say.

The weather service is advising that residents and visitors wait for the coolest parts of the day for strenuous activities, drink plenty of fluids, and check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Authorities issued a reminder to never leave children or pets unattended in a locked vehicle, even if windows are partially open. Temperatures inside can rise to dangerous — and possibly fatal — levels in just a few minutes.

