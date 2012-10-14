Rotary Club of Goleta Serving Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade at Sunday’s California Lemon Festival

Fresh-squeezed lemonade to quench your thirst will be served Sunday at the 21st Annual California Lemon Festival at Girsh Park in Goleta, next to Costco. Bring the family for fun, food and fresh lemonade at the Rotary Club of Goleta booth. All money raised will help support the youth in our community throughout the year.

Scott Missman and Mike Parsons will have the new Rotary booth serving delicious, fresh lemonade, so come by and get your old-fashioned handmade lemonade and help support community youth activities.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or president Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta..