Mail Vehicle Fire Spreads to Brush Near San Marcos Pass

Firefighters quickly contain blaze in Trout Club area, but mail was destroyed, according to a resident in the area

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a brush fire that broke out Saturday afternoon when flames from a burning vehicle — a U.S. contract delivery truck — spread to nearby vegetation, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were called out at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday to the Trout Club area along Highway 154, where a vehicle was reported engulfed in flames, said Capt. Mike Klusyk.

The vehicle — a pickup truck with a camper shell — belonged to a contract delivery driver for the U.S. Postal Service, according to Suzanne Farwell, who lives in the rural Trout Club neighborhood.

“He turned his engine off, and all of a sudden the truck caught fire,” said Farwell, adding that the truck was destroyed, along with all the mail it was carrying for residents of the Trout Club and other mountain communities.

Three engines responded, and were able to put out the vehicle fire and contain the burning vegetation to about a tenth of an acre, said Klusyk, adding that U.S. Forest Service firefighters assisted on the call.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.