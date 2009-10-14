Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Chefs to Trade Tasting Forks for Golf Clubs in Celebrity Chef Classic

Participants of the Nov. 13-15 Pro-Am at Ojai Valley Inn & Spa will savor cuisine as they play the championship course

By Veronica Cole | October 14, 2009

Ojai Valley Inn & Spa is staging the first-ever Celebrity Chef Classic on Nov. 13-15.

The golf Pro-Am will showcase five of America’s top chefs — where the chefs are the pros. In addition to golf on the championship 6,292-yard course, participants will savor cuisine along the way, and a multicourse post-tournament dinner.

Featured chefs include Jamie West of Ojai Valley Inn & Spa in Ojai; Todd Gray of Equinox in Washington, D.C.; Ming Tsai of Blue Ginger in Boston; Alan Wong of the Pineapple Room in Honolulu, Hawaii; and Budi Kazali of the Ballard Inn & Restaurant in Santa Ynez.

“We have hosted many tournaments, including seven PGA Senior Tour events, but this one is surely the most unique. We’ve built an entire weekend of food, golf and wine designed to test participants’ games and further educate their palates,” said Janis Clapoff, the inn’s managing director. “Best of all, the tournament is supporting two worthy charities, making it even more special.”

Proceeds from the program will benefit Share Our Strength and Help of Ojai.

Reservations are limited to a first-come basis. For participants with spouses who do not golf, a spa program is available. For more information, click here or call Ojai Valley Inn & Spa at 800.422.6524.

— Veronica Cole represents Ojai Valley Inn & Spa.

 

