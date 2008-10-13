Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:48 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Symphony Opens Season with Fanfares

The Perlman/Schmidt/Bailey Trio will give the inaugural season "The Grandest Opening" at the Granada Theatre.

By Barbara Burger | October 13, 2008 | 2:53 a.m.

Article Image
Cellist Zuill Bailey, pianist Navah Perlman and violinist Giora Schmidt make up the Perlman/Schmidt/Bailey Trio, which will perform as part of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s season-opening Fanfares: Mosaic for Orchestra on Oct. 25 and 26.

The Santa Barbara Symphony will open its inaugural season next week at the newly renovated Granada Theatre, with Maestro Nir Kabaretti conducting the world premiere of Fanfares: Mosaic for Orchestra. The work was written especially for the occasion by composer Bruce Broughton, winner of multiple Emmy Awards and nominee for both Grammy and Oscar awards.

Kabaretti, entering his third season as the symphony’s music director, and the orchestra welcome the engaging Perlman/Schmidt/Bailey Trio as soloists in Beethoven’s elegant Triple Concerto in C Major, Op. 56. This historic concert concludes with a truly transcendent work: Mahler’s hauntingly evocative, sonically spectacular First Symphony, known as Titan.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2008-09 season opening concert, “The Grandest Opening,” is presented at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Granada Theatre, 1224 State St. Single tickets to the Oct. 25 concert are $71, $60 and $38; seniors and students are $54 and $29; and box seats are $125. Tickets to the Oct. 26 concert are $65, $54 and $32; seniors and students are $59, $49 and $19; and box seats are $100. Click here to purchase single tickets, visit the Granada Box Office or call 805.899.2222.

Subscriptions are still on sale for a Platinum seven-concert series and a “Design Your Own” four-concert series. Click here to purchase subscriptions, visit the symphony office at 1900 State St. or call 805.898.9626.

On Nov. 22 and 23, the symphony will perform “In the New World.” Kabaretti will be conducting music by three European composers who helped define the American symphonic sound: Anton Dvorak, Erich Korngold and Miklos Rozsa.

Barbara Burger is the Santa Barbara Symphony’s marketing director.

