Don’t Be Chicken; Sign Up Now for Turkey Trot Family Fun Run

The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department invites runners of all ages to the annual Turkey Trot Family Fun Run on Nov. 22 at the Hagerman Sports Complex, 3300 Skyway Drive.

Teens and adults can test their endurance on the 2.5-mile loop course, while shorter distances will be available for youths ages 7 to 12.

Registrations will be accepted until Nov. 19. The cost is $10, which includes an event T-shirt. The first race will begin at 9 a.m.

Awards will be given to first- and second-place finishers.

For more information, call recreation coordinator Eduardo Marquez at 805.925.0951, ext. 355.

Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria city manager’s office.