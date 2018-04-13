Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair and Breezy 61º

 
 
 

Press Club to Tackle ‘Media’s Impact on Presidential Election’

By Marjorie Wass | October 15, 2008 | 3:02 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Press Club will present a discussion panel, “The Media’s Impact on the Presidential Election,” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Victoria Hall.

Panelists include Jerry Roberts, former managing editor of the San Francisco Chronicle, former executive editor of the Santa Barbara News-Press and current publications director at UCSB; Cheri Rae, columnist for the Santa Barbara Daily Sound and owner of publishing company Olympus Press; Randy Alcorn, columnist for the Santa Barbara Daily Sound and CFO of Lack Construction Company; Marcia Meier, author, freelance writer, poet and owner and executive director of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference; Dr. Melvin Oliver, SAGE; Sara Miller McCune, dean of social sciences in the Division of Social Sciences and professor of sociology at UCSB; and Gina Perry, political columnist for the Santa Barbara Daily Sound.

“No one can deny the powerful influence of the media on the upcoming presidential election,” said Jeramy Gordon, president of the Santa Barbara Press Club and editor of The Daily Sound. “Our panel of experts come from a broad spectrum of political perspectives. They have a unique insiders’ view and are ready to discuss the media’s role in what could be the most important election in our nation’s history.” 

Tickets are $5 for members of the Santa Barbara Press Club and $10 for nonmembers. 

This is the third in the Santa Barbara Press Club’s discussion series, “Changing Media in a Changing World.” The first panel focused on changes and developments in documentary film-making, and the second panel focused on how the Internet has changed news reporting.

Marjorie Wass is vice president of the Santa Barbara Press Club.

