Press Club to Tackle ‘Media’s Impact on Presidential Election’

The Santa Barbara Press Club will present a discussion panel, “The Media’s Impact on the Presidential Election,” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Victoria Hall.
“No one can deny the powerful influence of the media on the upcoming presidential election,” said Jeramy Gordon, president of the Santa Barbara Press Club and editor of The Daily Sound. “Our panel of experts come from a broad spectrum of political perspectives. They have a unique insiders’ view and are ready to discuss the media’s role in what could be the most important election in our nation’s history.”
Tickets are $5 for members of the Santa Barbara Press Club and $10 for nonmembers.
This is the third in the Santa Barbara Press Club’s discussion series, “Changing Media in a Changing World.” The first panel focused on changes and developments in documentary film-making, and the second panel focused on how the Internet has changed news reporting.
Marjorie Wass is vice president of the Santa Barbara Press Club.