Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association Endorses Farr

By Friends of Doreen Farr | October 14, 2008 | 1:59 p.m.

The Doreen Farr for Supervisor campaign on Tuesday announced the endorsement of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association.

Formed in 1971, the SBCDSA represents the more than 500 dedicated and professional members of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department and district attorney investigators.

“Like the rest of the nation, Santa Barbara County is experiencing tough financial times. Tough times demand strong, experienced leaders who can balance the county budget, protect vital services and develop innovative solutions to the challenges we face,” said Chris Corbett, president of the SBCDSA. “This is why the SBCDSA strongly endorses Doreen Farr for 3rd District supervisor. The 3rd District needs a leader with Doreen Farr’s experience and judgment. Her longtime commitment to the area makes her the clear choice for supervisor.”

“I am honored to have the support of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association,” Farr said. “Together we will work to ensure public safety and provide the essential services that keep our families safe. As supervisor, I’ll work every day to meet the challenges and enhance the opportunities of this wonderfully diverse district and the entire county.”

Farr has received the endorsements of nearly all the major public safety organizations in Santa Barbara County, including the Firefighters Association and the Deputy District Attorneys Association, as well as many community leaders, elected officials and residents countywide.

