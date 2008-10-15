Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:20 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 

SEE International, Magellan’s Set Sights on Helping Around World

By Jeannie Barbieri-Low | October 15, 2008 | 3:08 a.m.

Magellan’s and Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International on Tuesday announced that they have formed a corporate-nonprofit partnership to help advance the cause of restoring sight to patients in developing countries.

SEE International sends teams of volunteer ophthalmologists around the world to perform free eye surgeries, while Magellan’s is a travel supply retailer. Under the partnership, Magellan’s will donate Magellan’s Cares Kits to SEE International volunteer eye surgeons and will promote SEE International’s cause to its worldwide customer base via its catalogs and Web site.

Both organizations are headquartered in Santa Barbara.

“We are honored to be working with a leader in international medical aid located in our local community,” said Mark Gallo, CEO of Magellan’s. “Giving the gift of sight is a humanitarian cause we are proud to support.”

“By partnering with Magellan’s, with their extensive marketing reach, we hope many more people will learn about the issue of global blindness and support our efforts in restoring sight,” said Robert Yamin, president and CEO of SEE International. “We are so fortunate to have such a renowned company as a corporate partner. In addition to the natural tie-in with travel, both organizations have a reputation for and commitment to quality in our respective fields.”

Jeannie Barbieri-Low is a marketing consultant for SEE International.

