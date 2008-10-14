Soccer: Vaquero Men Blank Moorpark, Move Into First Place
A free kick late in the game gives SBCC the edge.
By Dave Loveton | October 14, 2008 | 11:35 p.m.
Craig Davies scored his first goal of the year on a free kick in the 40th minute Tuesday afternoon, vaulting the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team over Moorpark, 1-0, and into first place in the Western State Conference.
It was the second straight win and fourth in five games for the Vaqueros, who are ranked 13th in the state with records of 9-4 and 4-1. SBCC has 12 points in the conference race, two ahead of Moorpark (7-3-2, 3-1-1).
“We played well, it was a workmanlike effort,” said Vaquero coach John Sisterson, whose team is 3-1 on a five-game road trip that concludes Friday at Canyons. “(Goalie) Ricky Placencia made two very good saves and got the shutout. It’s always nice to get three points on the road.”
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.