Thousand Oaks to Dedicate New ‘Green’ Community Transit Center

National, state and local leaders will be on hand to celebrate the project, built by Santa Barbara-based Lack Construction.

By Jim Gazdecki | October 14, 2008 | 6:50 p.m.

Thousand Oaks’ new green Community Transit Services Center will be publicly dedicated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Those planning to attend the dedication ceremony include bipartisan representation of congressional, state and local leaders, as well as members of the California Central Coast Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council.

The new center is Ventura County’s first green-built public works project and is eligible for a silver certification under the USGBC’s rigorous Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) standards.

Lack Construction is the project’s general contractor. The firm, headquartered in Santa Barbara, has been building a wide range of public and private projects in the Tri-County area, as well as in other locations across the nation, since 1991. It is one of the relatively few construction firms in the area with LEED®-accredited professionals on staff, and has been a longstanding strong proponent and financial supporter of the green building movement.

The firm adheres to a set of Green Best Practices, developed internally by its associates, in all nonpublic works projects and incorporates many of the same in work it performs for public entities.

The Thousand Oaks Transit Services Center is a beautiful public building and an example of what can be achieved with green building design, products and construction practices,” Lack Construction President David Lack said. “Residents of Ventura County will be even more motivated to commute by public transportation because the new Services Center is so convenient, beautiful, and green. The city leaders and the U.S. Department of Transportation are to be commended for their foresight in providing for this new center, which will benefit the community for many years.”

The dedication ceremony will be at 265 S. Rancho Road in Thousand Oaks.

Jim Gazdecki is Lack Construction’s public relations coordinator.

