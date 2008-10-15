Volleyball: Mayer Fuels SBCC Sweep in WSC Opener
It was 'a solid team effort,' with several players contributing to the win over Oxnard.
By Dave Loveton | October 15, 2008 | 2:50 a.m.
Maria Mayer pounded nine kills and five aces on Tuesday night, leading the Santa Barbara City College women’s volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-7 sweep of Oxnard in the WSC North opener.
The Vaqueros improved to 3-8 and 1-0 with their second straight victory.
“We played well, it was a solid team effort,” Vaquero coach Ed Gover said. “We had balanced scoring on the right and left sides.”
Sam Potter also had nine kills, and Jessica Tune contributed seven. Vanessa Shaw recorded 15 digs.
SBCC will play four of its next five at home, starting with a 7 p.m. match on Friday against Moorpark.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information director.
