Volleyball: No. 3 Biola Sweeps Westmont

Third-ranked Biola (19-2, 9-2 GSAC) paid a visit to Murchison Gymnasium on Tuesday evening and justified their lofty rating in the NAIA volleyball poll. The Eagles handed Westmont College a 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 Golden State Athletic Conference loss to drop the Warriors’ season record to 9-13 overall and 3-8 in conference play.
The Eagles demonstrated their depth by putting 15 different players on the floor. While no single player had more than seven kills — a number achieved by three Eagles — they collectively pounded down 45 kills and produced a .351 attack percentage. Biola also tallied 11 blocks as a team.
Westmont tallied 27 kills, led by freshman middle blocker Sami Miller, who recorded nine. Freshman setter Kailee Blair notched 23 assists.
Despite the sweep, Smoot was not disappointed with his team’s effort. “We only had a couple of players on the floor tonight who weren’t either hurt or sick,” he said. “I’m really proud of their effort. They battled and did some really good things. If we continue to battle like that and we get everybody healthy, we’ll see if we can do something at the end (of the season).”
The Warriors’ next opportunity will come on Saturday afternoon as they host No. 12 Vanguard (11-4, 6-4 GSAC). First serve is schedule for 3 p.m. in Murchison Gymnasium.
Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.