Volleyball: No. 3 Biola Sweeps Westmont

The Warriors put up a good effort despite most players either sick or hurt.

Third-ranked Biola (19-2, 9-2 GSAC) paid a visit to Murchison Gymnasium on Tuesday evening and justified their lofty rating in the NAIA volleyball poll. The Eagles handed Westmont College a 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 Golden State Athletic Conference loss to drop the Warriors’ season record to 9-13 overall and 3-8 in conference play.

“It’s evident what a very good team Biola is,” Westmont head coach Jim Smoot said. “I was very impressed with how they not only dug the ball but dug it into a position for their setter so she could run the offense in transition. They had very good blocking, and have players who can bang the ball from the outside. Their No. 3 ranking is well deserved.”

The Eagles demonstrated their depth by putting 15 different players on the floor. While no single player had more than seven kills — a number achieved by three Eagles — they collectively pounded down 45 kills and produced a .351 attack percentage. Biola also tallied 11 blocks as a team.

Westmont tallied 27 kills, led by freshman middle blocker Sami Miller, who recorded nine. Freshman setter Kailee Blair notched 23 assists.

Despite the sweep, Smoot was not disappointed with his team’s effort. “We only had a couple of players on the floor tonight who weren’t either hurt or sick,” he said. “I’m really proud of their effort. They battled and did some really good things. If we continue to battle like that and we get everybody healthy, we’ll see if we can do something at the end (of the season).”

The Warriors’ next opportunity will come on Saturday afternoon as they host No. 12 Vanguard (11-4, 6-4 GSAC). First serve is schedule for 3 p.m. in Murchison Gymnasium.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.