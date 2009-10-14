Citrix Online Establishes Scholarship in Computer Engineering

The company partners with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara to offer a $2,500 award

Citrix Online will partner with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara to encourage more young people to pursue a college degree.

By establishing the Citrix Online Innovator Scholarship Fund, Citrix aims to support Santa Barbara County students interested in computer engineering.

The $2,500 award is a scholarship for an undergraduate student with financial need who will pursue a degree at a four-year university.

“Scholarships help talented students excel in their education and in their career, creating technology that benefits all of us,” said Liz Werhane, internal communications manager for Citrix Online. “Citrix Online is committed to supporting education. After all, the company’s founders had ties to UC Santa Barbara, and it has continued to innovate with employees drawn from a highly talented pool of graduates in computer engineering.”

Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, said: “We are pleased to join forces with Citrix Online. We commend our corporate partners who are helping support the next generation of business leaders. Employers benefit by utilizing the Scholarship Foundation to manage their scholarship funds, while students and families benefit from the generous philanthropy of local businesses.”

Click here for more information or to apply for the scholarship.

— Rebecca Anderson is the development director for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.