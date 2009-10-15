Commission Continues Its Review of Condo Project Near Arlington

Concerns linger about the development's bulk and its effect on traffic and views

The Historic Landmarks Commission on Wednesday reviewed plans for a commercial and residential project proposed for 34 W. Victoria St., on the Arlington Theatre block.

Plans include demolishing the Vons building and several existing parking spaces to build 23,125 square feet of commercial and retail space, condominium units and underground parking.

On Wednesday, at the fourth concept review, Santa Barbara residents and commissioners discussed their concerns — mainly about the project’s mass and bulk.

Architect Brian Cearnal of Cearnal Andrulaitis Architecture & Interior Design took the commission through a virtual tour of the proposed project, which includes changes since the last concept review.

The proposed two- and three-story buildings, including a marketplace, have caused compatibility concerns.

Two residents who live near the site said the project would adversely affect traffic in the area and views of the theater.

“I don’t think three stories will enhance enjoyment of the Arlington,” one resident said.

Cearnal emphasized that the project is designed to preserve and even complement views of the theater, and he was eager to continue moving the project through the approval process.

“It’s a very expensive process to get to the Planning Commission,” he said.

Chairwoman Susette Naylor assured both residents and applicants that the commission takes the project seriously.

“All compatibility issues have been going through our minds ad nauseam,” she said. “We’re not putting them through the wringer by any means, but we’re being careful.”

The staff told Cearnal that the project was “very close,” and it received many positive comments by commissioners.

The project will come back before the commission in two weeks for more comments, and it still needs to go through an environmental assessment, a compatibility criteria analysis and Planning Commission approval.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .