Get Fit, Shop and Help Angels Bearing Gifts

Proceeds from events at Women's Athletic Club and Chico's will benefit the nonprofit organization

How would you like the opportunity to try out a new women’s gym — and at the same time make a donation to Angels Bearing Gifts, a local nonprofit?

The Women’s Athletic Club, 4175 State St. in Santa Barbara, will donate to Angels Bearing Gifts all guest fees received from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.

If you’re accompanied by a WAC member as a guest, the cost is $10; otherwise, the fee is $20. Be sure to mention Angels Bearing Gifts at the front desk.

For more information, contact the Women’s Athletic Club at 805.845.4545 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Angels Bearing Gifts at 805.884.7222 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Another opportunity to help Angels Bearing Gifts will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24, when Chico’s in Paseo Nuevo will donate 10 percent of proceeds to Angels Bearing Gifts.

— Evelynn Smith is the founder of Angels Bearing Gifts.