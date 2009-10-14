Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:23 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Community Center’s Randy Rosness Resigns

The executive director left his mark on the center in his 20-year tenure

By Betty Rosness | October 14, 2009 | 6:01 p.m.

After nearly 21 years, Randy Rosness has retired from his position as executive director of the Goleta Valley Community Center.

Randy Rosness
He was hired in March 1989 to restore and enhance the old Goleta Valley Union School building and the seven-acre land surrounding it. Owned by the city of Goleta, the property provides low-cost rental space for educational and social activities both for commercial and nonprofit use.

During Rosness’ tenure at the center, 100 parking spaces have been added, as well as tennis and basketball courts, an athletic field, a gazebo, MTD and senior bus stops, Hollister sidewalk and pole lights, a seven-pole U.S. flag display, brick walkways and an open courtyard arbor.

Rosness established the annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at the center in 1990 and organized the Veterans Day Ceremony and barbecue held each Nov. 11. With board support, he perpetuated the Goleta Senior Center several years ago when funding was lost for fees and the senior director’s salary.

In his position as executive director of the GVCC, he served on the Goleta Valley Beautiful board for four years, has been a judge of the Goleta Teen of the Year for 20 years, was instrumental in launching Goleta’s first-ever Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Harder Stadium in 1999, and co-chaired with Tammy Dobrotin Goleta’s first Lemon Festival.

A member of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, Rosness was elected president in 1996 and was honored with the Golden Deed Award as Man of the Year that same year.

A Solvang resident, he is active in his church, serves on the board of the Santa Ynez Christian Academy and regularly takes part in a weekly prison ministry. He and his wife, Sheryl, spend their vacations traveling to foreign Christian Missions.

He is an avid sports fan, loves to play golf and has been known to make surprise appearances at the senior center’s Mardi Gras party as Elvis.

