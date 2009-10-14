Letter to the Editor: New Noise Santa Barbara a Success

After a year of planning, New Noise Santa Barbara went off without a hitch this past weekend, as more than 5,000 music makers, lovers and experts converged on the streets of the American Riviera for three nights and two days to follow the New Noise mantra of “Listen. Learn. Connect.”

Highlights included honest panel discussions of how to succeed as a professional musician, intimate showcases of emerging artists at venues up and down State Street, and a standing-room-only keynote address from Pandora founder Tim Westergren, who revealed some of the magic behind his streaming Internet jukebox. In addition, there was an audience-engaging show from Michael Franti and Spearhead at the Arlington Theatre on Thursday night; the world premiere of “Jack Johnson: En Concert” on Saturday, which was followed by a question-and-answer session with director Emmett Malloy; and a surprise performance by surfing singer Jack Johnson, who took the stage for a stripped-down solo set.

We’re simply thrilled with how smoothly everything worked out. The attendees learned a lot, the experts said it was one of the best first-year conferences they’d ever attended, and the concerts introduced lots of people to some really great music. Altogether, that’s the whole point of New Noise. We’ll be back next year with some new ideas and a lot more experience.

Despite the overwhelming critical success, we’re not resting on our laurels, as another New Noise showcase already has been announced — Nico Vega at the Velvet Jones on Oct. 29 — and there are more plans in the works to continue bringing live music and educational discussions to Santa Barbara throughout the year.

Jeff Theimer, president

New Noise Santa Barbara