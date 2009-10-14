Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:27 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local Businesses Join Forces to Fight Child Malnutrition

Specialty Color Services is donating $1 from every roll of coffee-processed film to Vitamin Angels

By Linda Wright | October 14, 2009

In a new partnership focused on aid to undernourished children, two Santa Barbara businesses — Specialty Color Services and Vitamin Angels — have joined forces.

The unique collaboration is striving to battle malnutrition — and foster young lives so that they may flourish — with a common denominator: They do it out of love.

Vitamin Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to providing vitamins to children in vulnerable populations, operates in 21 countries, including the United States, and on four continents, distributing about 100 million doses of essential micronutrients annually.

According to Vitamin Angels’ research, one-third of all childhood deaths are caused by undernutrition, and an estimated 147 million children worldwide suffer from vitamin A deficiency — a major underlying cause of child mortality and blindness. Well-nourished children take better advantage of available educational opportunities and increase their potential for economic achievements in life. Simple, inexpensive vitamins in the early years of life profoundly affect growth, cognitive development and overall health.

Specialty Color Services, a custom photo lab whose tagline is “Photograph your love,” embraces the deeper meaning of photography.

“Photographs are so much more than a commodity,” co-owner Gabe Cano said. “They have the power to enhance lives in a meaningful and everlasting way. They teach and share. They help us develop our creativity and reach our potential. They enrich our lives. A blind child will never have that opportunity. We were encouraged to learn that just 25 cents per child per year can provide two high-dose vitamin A capsules that will prevent blindness.”

The connection between Specialty Color Services and Vitamin Angels is strengthened by the fact that vitamin C is used as an essential ingredient in a unique coffee developer.

“We hand-process film in coffee as an alternative film-processing service,” said Glen Hodges, Cano’s partner. “It is labor-intensive, but well worth the effort. Coffee-processed film sparks nostalgia, and produces interesting, beautiful effects. It’s something that you just can’t achieve with digital cameras.”

Specialty Color Services, at 230 E. Cota St., is donating $1 from every roll of coffee-processed film — enough to prevent four children from going blind — to Vitamin Angels, at 915 De la Vina St.

— Linda Wright represents Specialty Color Services.

 

