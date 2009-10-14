New President, Officers Join CALM Board of Trustees

Rich Schuette takes the helm, and the new officers are Patricia Durham, Bridget Foreman and Eric Friedman

Child Abuse Listening and Mediation (CALM) has announced Rich Schuette as the new president of the Board of Trustees.

Schuette has served on the CALM Board of Trustees for the past two years. He is a partner at VIDA Wealth Partners, a comprehensive wealth management firm.

The CALM Board of Trustees also welcomes new officers Patricia Durham, vice president; Bridget Foreman, financial vice president; and Eric Friedman, secretary.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.