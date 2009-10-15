Noozhawk’s Real Estate Section Is About to Come on the Market

Whether you're buying, selling, curious or just nosy, our new section will be a home run

Santa Barbarans find real estate endlessly fascinating, and occasionally frustrating. It’s the one thing almost all of us are interested in, whether we’re buying, selling, curious or just nosy. The topic is even at the center of a Nov. 3 ballot initiative that locals have been debating for months.

In response to reader requests for Noozhawk real estate listings, we’re putting together a new section to provide just that. The section will feature real estate information and analysis, agent and property listings, and links to partner sites, among them SantaBarbaraOpen.com.

We expect a launch announcement next week so watch this spot for news. For more information on advertising rates and listings instructions, contact Noozhawk’s Vivien Alexander at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

