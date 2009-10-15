South Coast’s First Big Storm Packed Weak Punch

Despite intense rain at times, fire-ravaged hillsides held up, debris basins are in good shape and the sun is expected to return through the weekend

After drenching areas of Santa Barbara County with as much as an inch of rain per hour, the unprecedented October storm that hit the South Coast this week appears to have passed, and the forecast calls for sun and clear skies for the next few days.

The deluge on Tuesday and Wednesday brought scattered power outages and minor traffic accidents, but so far the fire-ravaged hillsides have held up.

“Everything held up really well considering the amount of rain,” said Tom Fayram, the county’s water resources deputy director.

Areas burned by the Jesusita Fire were a big concern for authorities and resident. The blaze scorched several watersheds and wildlife areas, placing them at risk for increased amounts of debris, sediment and runoff. The fire burned about 8,700 acres as it raged above Santa Barbara, forcing the evacuation of more than 30,000 residents.

The county has been preparing for winter storms for many months, including launching an aerial hydromulching operation on more than 1,000 acres in the burn area and placing debris racks. The U.S. Forest Service soon will begin its own aerial hydromulching on about 200 acres of Los Padres National Forest.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny and clear, with highs in the mid-70s, and the sun should last through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, a small rock slide forced the closure of Gibraltar Road north of El Cielito, but Fayram said he wasn’t aware of any other slides or flooding problems.

“We prepared all summer for this storm, and I think it showed,” Fayram said, adding that he hopes the next one won’t be as big. “A nice 2-inch storm does everyone good.”

County Public Works crews worked throughout the day Wednesday to clear out debris racks, though debris basins were determined to be in good shape for the next storm.

The amount of runoff can be partially attributed to the dry conditions before the storm, Fayram said. There were moments of high intensity rain, but most of the storm had consistent, moderate intensity.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash-flood warning for areas below the Gap, Jesusita and Tea fire burn areas on Tuesday because some areas were getting as much as an inch of rain per hour. Early Wednesday, the warning was downgraded to a watch and later was canceled.

Also early Wednesday, a high-wind warning was lifted. Officials had said Tuesday night that southeast to south winds of 30 to 45 mph would continue, with damaging gusts of up to 65 mph likely.

Sandbag stations remain open for local residents. There is no limit, but residents must fill sandbags themselves and bring their own gloves. Contractors are barred from taking sandbags.

» Santa Barbara County Fire Station 11, 6901 Frey Way; open 24 hours a day

» County Fire Station 14, 320 N. Los Carneros Road; open 24 hours

» County Corporate Yard, 4430 Calle Real, next to the Transfer Station; open 24 hours

» Northern terminus of Tunnel Road; open 24 hours

» Santa Barbara Botanic Garden parking lot, 1212 Mission Canyon Road; open 24 hours

» Montecito Fire Station No. 2, 595 San Ysidro Road; open 24 hours

» City of Santa Barbara Annex Yard, 401 E. Yanonali St.; open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday

On Monday, meanwhile, a stormwater runoff advisory was issued by the county Public Health Department. The public is advised to avoid swimming or playing in the ocean or creeks for at least three days, or at least to avoid discolored water and areas near pipes or creeks flowing into the ocean.

The county’s Office of Emergency Services is hosting disaster preparedness meetings throughout the coming months, including one at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Rockwood Women’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .