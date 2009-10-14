Three Doctors Join Sansum Clinic Medical Staff

Drs. Benjamin Diener, Michael Polo and James Bliss have joined the medical staff of Sansum Clinic, a nonprofit medical organization.
Diener joined the clinic’s Internal Medicine Department. He graduated from St. Louis University, and completed his residency and internship at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
A graduate of UC Davis who completed medical school at the University of Toledo, Polo joined the clinic’s Psychiatry/Psychology Department. His residency was completed at John Hopkins Hospital.
Bliss joined the clinic’s Orthopedic Department. He is a graduate of Yale University and completed medical school at Tulane University. His internship, residency and fellowship were completed at Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital.
— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.