UCSB’s Early Academic Outreach Program to Host Higher Education Week

Representatives from universities, colleges and other institutions will visit high schools in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties

The Early Academic Outreach Program at UCSB is hosting Higher Education Week, a four-day event beginning Tuesday.

It will bring representatives from universities, colleges and other institutions of higher education to high schools in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to meet with students and discuss post-high school educational opportunities.

The event, timed to coincide with the application period for both the UC and California State University systems, will include half-day visits to each of the schools. College presentations will be followed by breakout sessions on a variety of topical issues, and a college fair.

Presentations will be held first at Hueneme and Rio Mesa high schools on Tuesday. On the same day, a meeting for parents will be held at Oxnard College from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Oct.21, the event will move to Fillmore and Santa Paula high schools, and to Channel Islands and Pacifica high schools on Oct. 22. The week will end with visits to Lompoc and Pioneer Valley high schools on Oct. 23.

In all, more than 3,500 high school juniors and seniors will hear from representatives from the UC and Cal State systems; private colleges and universities, including Westmont, Cal Lutheran, the University of San Diego and The Art Institutes; Hancock, Moorpark, Oxnard, Santa Barbara and Ventura community colleges; and vocational schools, including Wyotech, Paul Mitchell The School, Santa Barbara Business College and ITT-Tech.

Also on hand will be representatives from educational support organizations such as the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation, Princeton Review, Huntington Learning Center and Sallie Mae.

“We’re reaching out to every senior and offering an option for after high school,” said Britt Ortiz, director of the Early Academic Outreach Program. “Usually, the schools identify which students are college prep and give them the appropriate information. But they aren’t always able to do that with noncollege prep kids. We’re providing information to every member of the senior class.”