2010 Goleta Union School Board Candidate Q&A with Valerie Kushnerov

NOOZHAWK: What motivated you to run for the Goleta Union School District Board of Education? Explain your decision process.

VALERIE KUSHNEROV: A little over four years ago, I was a grade-school parent with a desire to serve on the Goleta school board. I had been attending school board meetings regularly and had a keen interest in the educational quality, finances and programs of the Goleta Union School District. Three of us filed for the three open seats and we were appointed in lieu of election.

I am running again to build on the accomplishments of the last four years. I will continue to: 1) Advocate for classroom environments that are vibrant with critical thinking and demonstrated achievement so that each child can live up to his or her fullest potential; 2) Promote fiscal responsibility and careful budgeting to optimize educational experiences for students while maintaining a stable employment environment; and 3) Support differentiated instruction to meet the needs of every child.

NOOZHAWK: What unique experience or expertise do you have that is making a difference on the Goleta school board?

VK: In addition to having served on the board for four years, I am the only candidate running who has a current student in a district school and has been active in the PTA. I understand the variety of learning needs in our schools as a parent of two children — one with special needs and abilities, and another who has participated in our GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program.

I am committed to being accessible to everyone who makes up our school community and look forward to continuing these relationships with parents, students, teachers and staff. Throughout my term I have made annual visits to our school sites to have lunch with teachers and staff in an informal setting. These meetings provide valuable input that serves as an excellent foundation for the decision-making process at the board level.

Finally, I am the only candidate who is not a teacher. I provide a different perspective because I have worked in the public, private and nonprofit sectors, and have run my own business. I currently serve as the city of Goleta’s public information officer and my professional network has been an asset to my work on the board.

NOOZHAWK: Public school funding in California seems to be in a perpetual state of crisis. Other than its status as a basic-aid district, how is the Goleta Union School District prepared to withstand funding pressures at the state level? What can the district do to strengthen itself at the local level?

VK: The Goleta Union School District is fortunate to be financially sound. As a basic-aid district, virtually all revenue comes from local property taxes rather than distributions from the state. The board has always taken a conservative approach to budgeting and watches spending closely. My goal is to keep any budget cuts as far away from the classroom as possible and to be consistent in the programs we offer. We have accomplished those goals by maintaining funding for science, music, art, PE and GATE instruction, and we have not had to lay off any permanent teachers in the four years I have served on the board. We will continue to seek out partnerships with other organizations to provide efficient and effective services for our students.

NOOZHAWK: What do you see as the most pressing issue the Goleta Union School District will face in the next five years?

VK: The pressure from the state and federal governments to increase test scores will continue to be a pressing issue for all school districts. In 2014, the No Child Left Behind Act requires 100 percent of the students to score at the proficient level. While this is an admirable goal, it doesn’t take into account situations in which it would be nearly impossible to test at a proficient level. For example, a fifth-grade student who enters the school system from another country with no exposure to English is unlikely to be testing at the proficient level in his or her first year.

In Goleta, our students made huge progress this last year. Test scores increased between 28 and 71 points per school site, meaning that we met all of our targets. Eight of our nine schools achieved scores of over 800 (the state target) and our ninth school is at 794. While I’ve been on the board, our district has seen a 62-point increase on the API (Academic Perfomance Index). Our focus remains on differentiated instruction and we have continued professional development in this area to help all of our students.

NOOZHAWK: Do you support Measure Q, the $75 million school bond for Dos Pueblos High, Goleta Valley Junior High and other secondary schools in the Santa Barbara School Districts? Why or why not?

VK: I support both Measure Q and Measure R (for the Santa Barbara Elementary School District). As a community we need to come together for our schools. By passing these measures, we can provide critical funding without a tax increase. We want the best for our children and good schools are the building blocks for a great future. Please support Measures Q and R.

NOOZHAWK: Assess the Goleta Union School District’s infrastructure needs.

VK: Over the last several years the enrollment in the district has increased. If this trend continues, we will have to look more closely at how to accommodate the growth as several of our schools are near capacity now. I want to maintain our low class sizes, so we’ll have to think creatively about how to house the additional students if the trend continues.

NOOZHAWK: Is the Goleta Union School District doing enough to provide its students with technology training? Name an initiative that it does well.

VK: There is always more that can be done but I am proud of what the district has accomplished during the four years I’ve been on the board. Through our strategic plan we have provided each school site with funding for the technology specialists. As technology is ever-changing, our systems need to be continually upgraded and replaced. We are fortunate that the district has been able to purchase equipment and the PTAs have generously helped fund sites, as well.

At Kellogg School, a partnership was formed with One Laptop per Child, and the John Osogo Secondary School in western Kenya. This program brings a new learning platform into the classroom and connects students across the world. It’s exciting for our students to be exposed to this different technology and I support our district looking at other ways to incorporate technology in our classrooms.

NOOZHAWK: Nonprofit organizations and foundations are taking a more active role as school partners to tackle specific needs, such as nutrition. Does the Goleta Union School District fully embrace such partnerships? Name an example of a successful relationship. Name a void that might be filled by such an arrangement.

VK: Our school district, and in particular our superintendent, Kathleen Boomer, has done a wonderful job of creating partnerships with local organizations such as UCSB, Stow House, United Boys & Girls Club in Goleta and the Orfalea Foundation. Through special grants and new programs, our district has been very blessed.

The Orfalea Foundation grants have allowed us to improve the quality of our food, train our staff and purchase new equipment so we can use more locally grown, fresh food in our menus. The partnership with Rancho La Patera and Stow House allows our third-graders to have a hands-on history lesson on this historic property. Through our relationship with First 5 Santa Barbara County, the district has been able to provide a kindergarten readiness summer program for children who have not had access to preschool.

These are just a few examples of what has been accomplished in the past four years. I will encourage continuing these relationships and forming new ones to best serve our students.

NOOZHAWK: What is the Goleta Union School District’s greatest asset?

VK: We have dedicated teachers, staff and administrators who daily pour into the lives of our students. We are committed to retaining our talented people and are grateful for their service.

NOOZHAWK: Which teacher has had the biggest impact on your children, or yourself? How?

VK: My children have learned from so many wonderful teachers and staff members at Brandon School. Each one has brought a different perspective and has been able to nudge or encourage my children in different ways.

Curtis Ridling, a former political science and government teacher at San Marcos High School, had a great impact on my high school experience. I took his political science course and thrived on the critical thinking he required for classroom discussions. Although I originally wanted to pursue a career in journalism, I ended up studying political science because of the interest in the subject matter that began in his class.

NOOZHAWK: How can voters learn more about your candidacy?

VK: I have a website, www.GoletaMom.com; a Facebook page, Valerie Kushnerov – Goleta School Board; and am listed in the League of Women Voters’ Smart Voter Guide. I would love to hear from Noozhawk readers. I encourage people to call 805.968.0616 or e-mail me at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with their questions or comments.

I am pleased to have received the endorsement of the United Teaching Profession of Goleta, Santa Barbara County Supervisors Janet Wolf and Doreen Farr, former Supervisor and Assemblyman Brooks Firestone, the entire Goleta school board, and many other parents and community members. Click here for a more complete list of endorsements and supporters.

NOOZHAWK: The Goleta Union School District’s Web site features a rainbow of schoolchildren on a playground. If re-elected, will you help us replace that picture with an assembly of kids in the form of Noozhawk’s logo?

VK: Yes! I would love to see that photo updated with our current students who will soar into the future and do great things for our community, just as Noozhawk has.

[Noozhawk’s note: Goleta Union School board candidate Tammy Merritt did not respond to Noozhawk’s invitation to participate in our candidate Q&As.]