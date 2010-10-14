Antioch University Santa Barbara Names New Provost

Dr. William Richardson has been named the new provost and vice president of academic affairs for Antioch University Santa Barbara.

In the role, Richardson, who has a Ph.D. in history from UC Berkeley, will serve as the university’s chief academic officer and, as such, have responsibility for the direction of the academic programs of the institution, playing a key role in fulfilling the university’s mission and vision. He reports directly to the president and oversees the Registrar, Academic Services, Enrollment, Marketing, Admissions, Financial Aid, Library Services and all of the academic programs.

“Dr. Richardson’s academic and professional background — initiating new programs, growing existing programs and working to support the needs of adult students — make him an excellent addition to our AUSB community and partner to me in my role as president,” said Dr. Nancy Leffert, president of AUSB. “I look forward to working together as we continue to be an innovative and sustainable university.”

Previous to his appointment at AUSB, Richardson served as dean of Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts at Coastal Carolina University. Before the position, he served as founding faculty, professor, director and acting dean at the University of Washington in Tacoma.

Richardson has held Fulbright grants in the former Soviet Union and Germany, been a visiting scholar at Oxford University as well as Moscow State University, and has been active in the development of international initiatives in Russia, Cuba, Australia, China and Japan. He is the author of many scholarly books and articles.

Antioch University serves more than 4,000 adult students around the world and across the country, online and at its five campuses in four states. Each campus offers degree programs that meet — and often anticipate — the pressing needs of its region and the wider world.

The Santa Barbara campus is particularly distinguished with its unique undergraduate degree completion program in liberal studies and graduate master’s and doctoral programs in clinical psychology and education that integrate students’ academic experience and experiential learning. Additionally, students in all of AUSB’s programs can specialize in relevant and applied specialized concentrations.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.