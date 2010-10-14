‘Arctic Sanctuary’ Book Signing, Reception to Benefit Community Environmental Council

The Community Environmental Council will once again collaborate with Santa Barbara’s Jeff Jones and Laurie Hoyle to celebrate how the beauty and majesty of the planet’s wild lands are interwoven with our daily lives with the launch of their newly released book, Arctic Sanctuary: Images of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Corridan Gallery, 125 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Admission is free.

Guided by Jones’ sure and well-developed photographic vision, Arctic Sanctuary offers a window into a world that is ecologically intact and innervated by evolutionary processes still at work. Essays by Hoyle invite us to examine our own ideas of wilderness in the modern world.

The exhibition is part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s nationwide celebration of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s 50th anniversary.

“It is an honor to have been selected by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to represent this important milestone,” Jones said. “I hope that my work will not only increase our understanding of the refuge, but will also inspire its continued preservation.”

Released by the University of Alaska Press, Arctic Sanctuary coincides with the Arctic Refuge’s anniversary, to bring attention to this wild, remote and vast refuge that remains under threat because of oil exploration and global warming. Jones’ images range from sweeping panoramas to intimate views of the wilderness.

This land being extremely diverse is the only national conservation area with a complete range of arctic ecosystems and contains the greatest variety of plant and animal life of any conservation area in the Arctic region. Jones traveled by bush plane, river raft, snow mobile and on foot (backpacking and base camping), often enduring weather extremes and rugged camping conditions.

CEC Board President Ivor John joined Jones on one of his photographic expeditions in August 2009.

“Being there with Jeff in one of the wildest, most remote locations on the planet was an opportunity to capture the essence of what ‘refuge’ means,” John said. “It is a place of solace, but also a place where I was acutely aware of how our fossil fuel emissions from thousands of miles away are rapidly changing the Arctic’s climate. Glaciers and sea ice are melting, habitats are changing, species are being lost. Jeff’s images bring to life the beauty of this wild place; his work brings us closer to that place even though we may never visit personally, or need to visit.

“Our dependence on fossil fuels and the risks associated with that dependence is a critical issue that needs to be addressed today more than ever. With the technological advances we have seen in solar and wind power over the years, there should be no reason to continue endangering the ecological balance and beauty of places such as the Arctic wilderness.”

The reception will highlight how local collective action, such as that guided by CEC’s “Fossil Free by ‘33’” campaign, is needed not only to sustain the environment in “protected” places such as the refuge, but — perhaps more urgently and importantly — here at home. Copies of the book, as well as a selection of Jones’ fine art prints, will be available for sale. A portion of proceeds will benefit the CEC.

Works will be shown Oct. 22-30 at the Corridan Gallery. The 9-inch-by-14-inch panoramic proportioned, 184-page book features more than 150 of Jones’ photographs, with essays and text by Hoyle, and an introduction by Michael Engelhard. The price is $55.

For event information, contact Kathi King at 805.963.0583 x108 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Candice Tang is a publicist.