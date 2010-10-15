Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:54 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Detectives Make 3 Arrests in Raid on Marijuana Dispensaries

Search warrants at businesses and homes in Santa Barbara and San Diego counties yield thousands of dollars in cash, pot plants and illicit edibles

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | October 15, 2010 | 2:16 a.m.

James Harder
James Harder

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday raided two marijuana dispensaries in South Santa Barbara County and a dispensary in San Diego, plus several residences, as part of a nearly yearlong investigation. Three suspects were arrested, and detectives seized cash, marijuana and illicit edible products.

Spokesman Drew Sugars said the department had received numerous tips and complaints of drug trafficking and money laundering at the Helping Hands Wellness Center, on the 4100 block of State Street in Santa Barbara, and at Choice Pharmacy, on the 6300 block of Lindmar Street in Goleta.

An investigation revealed that both businesses had been operating beyond the scope of Proposition 215 and Senate Bill 420, Sugars said.

A search warrant served at at the Helping Hands Wellness Center yielded hundreds of edible marijuana items, nearly 75 pounds of processed marijuana for sale, 200 plants, $20,000 in cash and an ATM.

A search warrant served at Choice Pharmacy yielded hundreds of edible marijuana items, 1,100 marijuana plants, dozens of pounds of processed marijuana for sale, an ATM, hashish, hash oil and several security safes with contents yet to be determined.

Craig Corneal
Craig Corneal

Detectives also investigated the Helping Hands Wellness Center on the 3500 block of Fifth Street in San Diego. They recovered hundreds of edible marijuana items, 35 pounds of processed marijuana for sale and $17,000 in cash.

In Thursday’s multiagency operation, personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara Police Department and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department served search warrants at residences in the following areas of Santa Barbara and San Diego counties:

» 6300 block of Lake Decatur Avenue in San Diego. James Harder, 30, was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail on charges of felony drug trafficking and felony money laundering. Bail was set at $2 million. Harder, who is awaiting transfer to the Santa Barbara County Jail, is suspected of operating all three dispensaries with 29-year-old Craig Corneal, also arrested on Thursday.

Laura Bertucci
Laura Bertucci

» 3000 block of Serena Road in Santa Barbara. Harder has been linked to the property and is believed to have lived there. Detectives seized nearly $70,000 in cash, plants from a small marijuana grow in basement and marijuana growing equipment.

» 5300 block of Shoreline Drive in Goleta. Detectives seized $2,400 in cash and 11 pounds of processed marijuana. Corneal was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony drug trafficking and felony money laundering. Bail was set at $2 million.

» 100 block of Sumida Garden Lane in Goleta. Laura Bertucci, 24, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony drug trafficking and felony money laundering. Bail was set at $500,000. Bertucci is suspected of helping operate the dispensaries.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 