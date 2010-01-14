Direct Relief Airlifting $2 Million in Medical Aid to Haiti

To assist survivors of the devastating earthquake in Haiti, Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief International’s emergency response team is arranging an emergency airlift containing more than $2 million in medicines and medical supplies that will depart Friday.

The aid consignment will be transported by FedEx, a major contributor to Direct Relief’s emergency response work, which is again donating its logistics expertise as well as airlift for the consignment.

Though communications interruptions in and out of Haiti persist, partners have reported that their facilities have sustained damage but are operational.

The emergency consignments include materials for trauma and wound care, broad-spectrum antibiotics, water-purification products and oral-rehydration solutions.

The consignment departing Friday is for the emergency medical response efforts being conducted by Partners in Health, which has set up a temporary headquarters in the main hospital in Port-au-Prince, and has committed additional staff to the relief effort; and St. Damien Children’s Hospital, which sustained damage to its building but is continuing to treat trauma cases.

Americans trying to locate family members in Haiti are encouraged to contact the State Department at 888.407.4747.

